Sabrina Carpenter continues her domination of the singles chart, commanding the top three places for the second week in a row with songs from her new album, Short n’ Sweet.

Carpenter is No.1 for the 14th time in 19 weeks, and Taste for the second week in a row, on consumption of 68,496 units (806 digital downloads, 67,690 sales-equivalent streams). That’s a 1.51% increase week-on-week to the highest tally for a No.1 for 10 weeks.

Her earlier No.1s, Please Please ...