Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter has now spent 16 weeks at No.1 in 2024

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 20th 2024 at 6:05PM

Sabrina Carpenter is certainly getting a taste for being No.1, spending her fourth straight week at the summit with latest smash, Taste.

Its consumption increasing 0.63% week-on-week to 58,352 units (673 digital downloads, 57,679 sales-equivalent streams), it earns Carpenter her 16th week at No.1 this year – actually, in the last 21 weeks. She has had three consecutive No.1 singles spend a minimum of four weeks at No.1, with introductory chart-topper Espresso spending seven weeks at No.1, and Please Please ...

