Sabrina Carpenter becomes the fourth artist – all of them American – to do the chart double thus far in 2024, simultaneously landing at No.1 with her sixth studio album Short N’ Sweet and the third single from it, Taste.

Following in the footsteps of Noah Kahan, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who all topped both charts at the same time earlier in the year, Carpenter was obviously destined to make a big impression after the first two singles ...