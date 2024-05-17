Trailing on sales flashes all week, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso got a timely but ultimately unneeded shot from the release of the CD edition on Thursday, cementing its third straight week at No.1 on consumption of 75,649 units (618 CDs, 1,001 digital downloads, 74,030 sales-equivalent streams).

The track which threatened to derail it would have restored one of the duo whom Carpenter dethroned to the summit. I’m talking about singer and rapper Post Malone, who was top with Taylor Swift ...