Taking the gold medal yet again, Sabrina Carpenter sprints to No.1 for the seventh week in a row, and the 12th week in total, with Please Please Please at the summit for the second week in a row, and fifth week in total. Its consumption is down for the sixth week in a row, falling 6.87% to 46,019 units (674 digital downloads and 45,345 sales-equivalent streams) – the lowest level for a No.1 for 40 weeks.

Carpenter’s nearest challengers were ...