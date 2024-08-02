Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter holds off Chappell Roan and Billie Eilish on singles chart

by Alan Jones
Friday, Aug 2nd 2024 at 5:55PM

Taking the gold medal yet again, Sabrina Carpenter sprints to No.1 for the seventh week in a row, and the 12th week in total, with Please Please Please at the summit for the second week in a row, and fifth week in total. Its consumption is down for the sixth week in a row, falling 6.87% to 46,019 units (674 digital downloads and 45,345 sales-equivalent streams) – the lowest level for a No.1 for 40 weeks. 

Carpenter’s nearest challengers were ...

