Sabrina Carpenter’s domination of the singles chart continues with Please Please Please remaining at No.1, albeit with consumption falling 14.72% week-on-week to 75,868 units (1,198 digital downloads, 74,670 sales-equivalent streams), while her previous No.1, Espresso serves a fourth straight week at No.2 with consumption rising 1.23% to 72,535 units (1,471 digital downloads, 71,064 sales-equivalent streams).

Six is the magic number for Chappell Roan this week, with all three of her concurrent hits climbing that many places. Finally ascending into ...