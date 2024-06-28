Sabrina Carpenter’s domination of the singles chart continues with Please Please Please remaining at No.1, albeit with consumption falling 14.72% week-on-week to 75,868 units (1,198 digital downloads, 74,670 sales-equivalent streams), while her previous No.1, Espresso serves a fourth straight week at No.2 with consumption rising 1.23% to 72,535 units (1,471 digital downloads, 71,064 sales-equivalent streams).
Six is the magic number for Chappell Roan this week, with all three of her concurrent hits climbing that many places. Finally ascending into ...
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now