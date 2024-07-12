Sabrina Carpenter continues to dominate the singles chart, taking the top two positions for the fourth week in a row but with a twist, as her first No.1, Espresso – which spent five weeks at the summit, before retreating to No.2 for a further five weeks – wrests control from her follow-up, Please Please Please, which has reigned for the last three weeks.

Consumption of both tracks is down quite significantly however, with Espresso (2-1, 54,074 sales including 52 ...