Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter's Taste spends seventh week at summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Oct 11th 2024 at 5:54PM

Its consumption slipping 2.20% week-on-week to its lowest level yet, Taste nevertheless racks up a seventh straight week at No.1 for Sabrina Carpenter on consumption of 51,717 units (490 digital downloads and 51,227 sales-equivalent streams).

Thus equalling the amount of time her first chart-topper (Espresso) spent at the summit in two runs and – when Please Please Please’s five weeks at the apex are added in – raising Carpenter’s occupation of the No.1 spot to 19 weeks out of the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024