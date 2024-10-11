Its consumption slipping 2.20% week-on-week to its lowest level yet, Taste nevertheless racks up a seventh straight week at No.1 for Sabrina Carpenter on consumption of 51,717 units (490 digital downloads and 51,227 sales-equivalent streams).

Thus equalling the amount of time her first chart-topper (Espresso) spent at the summit in two runs and – when Please Please Please’s five weeks at the apex are added in – raising Carpenter’s occupation of the No.1 spot to 19 weeks out of the ...