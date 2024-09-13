In pursuit of a hat trick of hat tricks – taking the top three positions in the singles chart for the third week in a row, a feat only previously performed by Ed Sheeran in 2017 – Sabrina Carpenter put up a good fight but failed. She still has the top two singles, with Taste taking the title for the third time on consumption of 57,988 units (607 digital downloads and 57,381 sales-equivalent streams), and Espresso rising 3-2 (40,697 sales) ...