Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter's three hits have now spent six weeks in Top 5

by Alan Jones
Friday, Oct 4th 2024 at 6:01PM

As Sab Summer turns to Sab Autumn, Sabrina Carpenter’s domination of the singles chart continues, with latest smash Taste claiming its sixth straight week at No.1 – and Carpenter’s 18th in 23 weeks – on consumption of 52,878 units (501 digital downloads and 52,377 sales-equivalent streams). 

With earlier hits Espresso (3-3, 38,079 sales) and Please Please Please (5-5, 34,459 sales) holding steady in a static top six, she has had three songs in the top five for an unprecedented ...

