Espresso is No.1 for the fifth straight week for Sabrina Carpenter but has the smallest sale of its reign, with consumption down 8.18% to 66,935 units. (150 CDs, 1,258 digital downloads, 65,527 sales-equivalent streams). It should receive a small boost when released on 7-inch brown vinyl and cassette next week, though they are very limited and prohibitively priced at £12.99 and £10.99 respectively, even before postage is factored in.

In the absence of an album from Carpenter with Espresso on ...