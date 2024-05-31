Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter secures fifth week at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 31st 2024 at 6:00PM

Espresso is No.1 for the fifth straight week for Sabrina Carpenter but has the smallest sale of its reign, with consumption down 8.18% to 66,935 units. (150 CDs, 1,258 digital downloads, 65,527 sales-equivalent streams). It should receive a small boost when released on 7-inch brown vinyl and cassette next week, though they are very limited and prohibitively priced at £12.99 and £10.99 respectively, even before postage is factored in.  

In the absence of an album from Carpenter with Espresso on ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024