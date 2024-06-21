Joining Madonna, Ariana Grande, Adele and Taylor Swift in the pantheon of female solo artists to simultaneously secure the top two positions in the singles chart, Sabrina Carpenter moves 3-1 with new single Please Please Please on consumption of 88,962 units (903 digital downloads, 88,059 sales-equivalent streams), while Espresso – which previously spent five weeks at No.1 – is No.2 for the third week in a row, on consumption of 71,651 units.

