Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter serves up first No.1 single with Espresso

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 3rd 2024 at 6:00PM

Overseas acts continue to dominate with caffeine queen Sabrina Carpenter becoming the seventh in a row to take the title, as Espresso percolates 5-1 on consumption of 79,627 units (957 digital downloads, 78,670 sales-equivalent streams). A deceptively light and upbeat song using coffee as a metaphor for relationship addiction, it is Carpenter’s only Top 10 hit thus far, easily overshadowing her previous top ranked song, Feather, which reached No.19 in January,  

Espresso has become the eighth track by Carpenter to ...

