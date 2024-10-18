Becoming the 10th single in the 2020s to spend as many as eight weeks at No.1, Sabrina Carpenter’s third chart-topper overall, Taste, does so despite consumption dipping 8.61% week-on-week to 47,263 units (472 digital downloads and 46,791 sales-equivalent streams) – the lowest of its career to date, and the lowest for a No.1 since her own Please Please Please topped for the fifth and last time on consumption of 46,019 units 11 weeks ago.

Carpenter has now been No.1 ...