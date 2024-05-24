Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Sabrina Carpenter spends fourth week at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, May 24th 2024 at 6:02PM

Espresso spends its fourth consecutive week at No.1 for Sabrina Carpenter on consumption of 72,898 units (314 CDs, 1,113 digital downloads, 71,471 sales-equivalent streams). It simultaneously passes Nonsense (377,353 sales) and Feather (350,103 sales) to become her most-consumed track (403,071 sales). 

All three new entries to the Top 10 are tracks from Billie Eilish’s No.1 album, Hit Me Hard And Soft. Leading the intake, Lunch debuts at No.2 (60,022 sales), followed by Chihiro (No.7, 47,109 sales) and Birds Of A ...

