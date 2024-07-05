Duly elected to serve as the first chart-topper under Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership, Sabrina Carpenter continues to pace the pack on the singles chart, securing the top two places for the third week in a row – with Please Please Please (1-1, 61,495 sales including 957 digital downloads) overcoming a sales flashes deficit to finish just 49 sales ahead of Espresso (2-2).

Previously No.1 for five weeks, Espresso has now been No.2 for five weeks. Its consumption down 15.29% ...