On the face of it, it is an easy second week at No. 1 for Saint Jhn with Roses. The remixed rap hit makes short work of the competition with a 13.7% increase in chart sales to 59,859 of which 55,594 (or 92.9%) are sales-equivalent streams. The untouched original version continues to contribute around 4% to the single’s total sales each week.
Yet it is Blinding Lights by The Weeknd which can consider itself desperately unlucky. Thanks to the ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now