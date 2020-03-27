On the face of it, it is an easy second week at No. 1 for Saint Jhn with Roses. The remixed rap hit makes short work of the competition with a 13.7% increase in chart sales to 59,859 of which 55,594 (or 92.9%) are sales-equivalent streams. The untouched original version continues to contribute around 4% to the single’s total sales each week.

Yet it is Blinding Lights by The Weeknd which can consider itself desperately unlucky. Thanks to the ...