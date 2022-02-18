It’s only 1.22%, but Encanto film soundtrack ensemble piece We Don’t Talk About Bruno by Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Rhezy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan & Diane Guerrero suffers its first decrease in consumption in eight weeks – to 59,175 units – but spends its fifth week at No.1.

31-years-old yesterday, Ed Sheeran is No.2 for the fourth week in a row – but his Fireboy DML collaboration Peru ends its three-week residency in runners-up position to be replaced by his ...