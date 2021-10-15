The only show in town in a quiet week for big releases, Sam Fender’s second album Seventeen Going Under duplicates the success of his 2019 debut Hypersonic Missiles and hits No.1 with some considerable ease. The South Shields native commands the fourth-highest weekly sales tally of the year so far of 43,717 including 34,603 from physical formats. With few other sales challengers around Seventeen Going Under obliterates the competition and comes close to outselling the rest of the Top 10 ...