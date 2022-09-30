Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Sam Smith & Kim Petras debut at No.1 with Unholy

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 30th 2022 at 5:45PM

An alliance between Sam Smith, whose last single peaked at No.52, and Kim Petras whose last single peaked at No.100, Unholy scampers to a No.1 debut for the two 30-year-olds, with first week consumption of 55,928 units – 2,837 from digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams.

It is the 26th Top 75 hit for Smith in a chart career that started in October 2012, and the first for German-born, US-based Petras, whose only previous Top 100 appearance came ...

