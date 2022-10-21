In the biggest Top 3 freeze for more than three years, Sam Smith & Kim Petras lead from David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, with Lewis Capaldi third for the fourth week in a row.

After suffering its first dip in consumption last frame, Smith & Petras’ Unholy returns to growth, with its week-on-week consumption increasing 3.85% to 59,493 units (2,341 downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams) – the highest for any single for 13 weeks.

I’m Good (Blue) holds firm ...