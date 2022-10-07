In the absence of a divine intervention, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ Unholy reign atop the singles chart continues for a second week, with consumption of the track increasing 4.34% week-on-week to 58,358 units, in a static top five in which all of the other tracks experience reduced consumption, even though they hold their positions.

They are: I’m Good (Blue (2-2, 51,019 sales) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, Forget Me (3-3, 42,643 sales) by Lewis Capaldi, B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of ...