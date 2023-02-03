Sam Smith is back on top of the album chart for the first time in more than five years, with fourth release, Gloria, becoming the artist’s third No.1.

Potentially the first major album release of 2023, it achieves first week consumption of 14,155 units (7,898 CDs, 1,440 vinyl albums, 298 cassettes, 1,139 digital downloads and 3,380 sales-equivalent streams), and is home to Smith’s eighth No.1 single – Kim Petras collaboration Unholy, which topped the chart for four weeks last ...