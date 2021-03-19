"We go again this week," remarked Nathan Evans on social media after his sea shanty fell narrowly short of the No.1 position seven days ago. Like all the best fishermen, the Scotsman has finally landed his catch. Aided in no small measure by the all-star show-stealing performance of the song on Saturday Night Takeaway, Wellerman by Nathan Evans, 200 Kid & Billen Ted finally climbs to the No.1 position and fittingly it does so with its highest weekly chart sale ...