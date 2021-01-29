The curious streaming-era phenomenon of a track so totally dominant that it becomes effectively marooned on its own at the top of the market is indeed upon us again. Chart sales of Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo fall 26.1% week on week but that still means it clocks up another huge total of 86,233 comprising 3,279 paid downloads and a colossal 10.2m streams meaning that by some distance it is No.1 for a third straight week.

Meanwhile just 382 sales ...