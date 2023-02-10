Queen of the charts: Long dubbed The Queen Of Country Pop, Shania Twain is royal ruler of the album chart for the third time in her career this week, with new album, Queen Of Me, taking the crown.

Twain’s sixth studio album, it arrives almost exactly 30 years after her eponymous debut, and 25 years after her first chart success, Come On Over, on consumption of 17,976 units (12,022 CDs, 2,933 vinyl albums, 896 cassettes, 1,379 digital downloads and 746 ...