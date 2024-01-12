Shed Seven’s sixth studio album in total, and first for more than six years, A Matter Of Time earns the veteran alt-rock band its first ever No.1 and is the first new chart-topper of 2024, debuting at the summit on consumption of 17,756 copies (8,431 CDs, 6,536 vinyl albums, 316 cassettes, 2,028 digital downloads and 445 sales-equivalent streams).

Formed in 1990 in York, Shed Seven released their debut album, Change Giver, four years later. It made a modest debut ...