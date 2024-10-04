Going for (Liquid) Gold: Seven acts with prior No.1s released new albums last Friday. Only one could debut at the chart apex – so it’s condolences to Nines, Ed Sheeran, Michael Bublé, Lady Gaga, The Lumineers and Gilbert O’Sullivan, and congratulations to Shed Seven, whose latest release, Liquid Gold, is a celebration of their trigesimal (30th) anniversary as a recording act, and in which they reimagine highlights from their catalogue in new, orchestral versions alongside new track All Roads Lead ...