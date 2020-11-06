For the second time in her career, Ariana Grande manages the famous chart double, her sixth studio album Positions debuting at the top of the albums chart just as its identically titled single spends a comfortable second week at the summit of the singles countdown. This is notably only the sixth time that an album has topped the charts concurrently with its title track, the first (technically) since 2007 when Coldplay were top of both tables with records entitled Viva ...