For the second time in her career, Ariana Grande manages the famous chart double, her sixth studio album Positions debuting at the top of the albums chart just as its identically titled single spends a comfortable second week at the summit of the singles countdown. This is notably only the sixth time that an album has topped the charts concurrently with its title track, the first (technically) since 2007 when Coldplay were top of both tables with records entitled Viva ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now