Trailing George Michael in all of the week’s sales flashes, heavy metal veterans Slipknot’s seventh studio album, The End So Far, eased ahead in the final reckoning, debuting atop the chart on consumption of 14,068 units (7,873 CDs, 2,091 vinyl albums, 189 cassettes, 1,910 digital downloads and 2,005 sales-equivalent streams).

Arriving 24 years after their eponymous first album debuted and peaked at No.37 on sales of 4,331 copies, it is their ninth Top 75 entry, their sixth consecutive top five ...