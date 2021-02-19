For the 26th week running, the No.1 album changes hands as last week's champions Foo Fighters are eclipsed by yet another new release.

The 25th different album to top the charts in the last six months is Tyron, the second full-length release from British rapper Tyron "Slowthai" Frampton. Two years on from his notoriety-forging Mercury Prize nomination and a No.9 peak for his debut album Nothing Great About Britain (which has 52,681 lifetime sales to its name) the 26-year-old from ...