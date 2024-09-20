Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Snow Patrol score first No.1 album in 18 years

by Alan Jones
Friday, Sep 20th 2024 at 6:00PM

Eighteen years after their fourth album, Eyes Open, provided their first No.1, Snow Patrol finally return to the summit, with eighth studio album, The Forest Is The Path, debuting in pole position on consumption of 29,307 units (18,590 CDs, 5,382 vinyl albums, 1,795 cassettes, 1,867 digital downloads and 1,673 sales-equivalent streams).

That’s the smallest first week sale by any album by the band since they established themselves with third album, Final Straw, in 2003. It is 25.08% below the 39,118 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024