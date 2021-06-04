Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Sour shows staying power at albums summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Jun 4th 2021 at 5:45PM

After an unprecedented 41 consecutive weeks of change at the top of the charts it is inevitably Olivia Rodrigo who finally breaks the streak. Sour becomes the first album since Folklore by Taylor Swift almost 10 months ago to spend a second consecutive week at No.1. It does so with a chart sale of 32,844, a 35.5% drop from its opening number last week but with its sales more than sustained by some relentless streaming - tracks from the album ...

