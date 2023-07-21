Eclipsing DaBaby’s Rockstar (feat. Roddy Ricch) to become the rap track with most weeks at No.1 in the 2020s, Sprinter spends a seventh straight week atop the list for Dave & Central Cee, with consumption up for the second week in a row at 63,487 units (354 digital downloads, 63,133 sales-equivalent streams).

Already the longest-running No.1 rap track ever by a British act, it is now the longest-running rap No.1 by any act since 2018, when God’s Plan racked up ...