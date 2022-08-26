It was H versus Aitch at the top of the album chart this week, with Mancunian rapper Aitch having to settle for runners-up spot behind Ian ‘H’ Watkins and his Steps bandmates, while HRH Madonna completes an all-new Top 3 – the first for 15 weeks.

Marking the 25th anniversary of their formation, Steps canter to their fourth No.1 with their career-spanning new compilation, Platinum Collection. Released in a plethora of variations, including customised signed CDs for every band member, ...