Twenty-five years to the month since they made their chart debut with the single Local Boy In The Photograph, Stereophonics’ rack up their eighth number one album, with 12th studio set Oochya!.

With first week consumption of 24,067 units (15,783 CDs, 3,977 vinyl doublepacks, 2,595 digital sales and 1,712 sales-equivalent streams), it has the second lowest first week tally of their regular albums, surpassing only the 13,155 copies of their debut, Word Gets Around, as it opened and peaked ...