Charts analysis: Stick Season by Noah Kahan completes its journey to singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 5th 2024 at 6:00PM

Last week, nine of the Top 10 singles and a record 64 of the Top 75 were Christmas/winter-related. This week, without exception, they have melted away precipitating a tsunami of readjustment activity, in which there are 60 re-entries to the Top 75 and five new entries, with just 10 survivors from last week all of which enjoy resounding rebounds in a chart where every single song improves its standing.

The record which did best to hang on through the seasonal ...

