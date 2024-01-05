Last week, nine of the Top 10 singles and a record 64 of the Top 75 were Christmas/winter-related. This week, without exception, they have melted away precipitating a tsunami of readjustment activity, in which there are 60 re-entries to the Top 75 and five new entries, with just 10 survivors from last week all of which enjoy resounding rebounds in a chart where every single song improves its standing.

The record which did best to hang on through the seasonal ...