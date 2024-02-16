Sixty-nine weeks after its release, 35 weeks after it first charted and three weeks since its previous chart peak of No.2, Stick Season finally ascends to pole position on the album chart for Noah Kahan, a day after the 27-year-old from Vermont completed his current batch of UK dates, selling out the OVO (Wembley) Arena.

Overcoming a midweek deficit to Declan McKenna and a strong challenge from Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign, Stick Season’s coronation follows the release ...