Doing the double: Stormzy this week becomes the first artist to simultaneously top the singles and albums chart since his pal Ed Sheeran last July.

Heavy Is The Head becomes Stormzy’s second No.1 album, three weeks after debuting at No.2, while Own It – which features the aforesaid Sheeran and rapper Burna Boy, and is one of four Top 10 hits already spawned by the set – continues atop the singles chart. Own It was the first new No.1 single ...