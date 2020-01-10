Doing the double: Stormzy this week becomes the first artist to simultaneously top the singles and albums chart since his pal Ed Sheeran last July.
Heavy Is The Head becomes Stormzy’s second No.1 album, three weeks after debuting at No.2, while Own It – which features the aforesaid Sheeran and rapper Burna Boy, and is one of four Top 10 hits already spawned by the set – continues atop the singles chart. Own It was the first new No.1 single ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now