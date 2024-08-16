Chase & Status top the chart for the first time ever, and Stormzy for the first time in more than four years, as their drum & bass/rap collaboration Backbone debuts at No.1 on consumption of 58,554 units (3,050 digital downloads, 55,504 sales-equivalent streams).

The first ever collaboration between the two, Backbone is 31-year-old Stormzy’s 45th hit and fourth No.1, following 2019’s Vossi Bop and Take Me Back To London, and 2020’s Own It. The first of these was solo, while ...