Charts analysis: Stormzy holds steady at singles summit

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 10th 2020 at 5:45PM

After historically unprecedented upheavals in the Top 75 last week, which saw 23 climbers, 10 new entries, 41 re-entries and just one track in decline, things are calmer this week, not least at the very top, where there’s a completely static top four, with Stormzy’s Own It doing just that for the second week (55,826 sales), followed yet again by Before You Go (2-2, 45,408 sales) by Lewis Capaldi, Don’t Start Now (3-3, 44,384 sales) by Dua Lipa and Roxanne ...

