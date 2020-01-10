After historically unprecedented upheavals in the Top 75 last week, which saw 23 climbers, 10 new entries, 41 re-entries and just one track in decline, things are calmer this week, not least at the very top, where there’s a completely static top four, with Stormzy’s Own It doing just that for the second week (55,826 sales), followed yet again by Before You Go (2-2, 45,408 sales) by Lewis Capaldi, Don’t Start Now (3-3, 44,384 sales) by Dua Lipa and Roxanne ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music in print and 24/7 online. With both the print and digital edition you will be able to enjoy the whole Premium experience of a subscription to Music Week - absolutely free.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now