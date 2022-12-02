At the end of a titanic battle for chart honours, Stormzy emerges triumphant with third album This Is What I Mean taking pole position – and becoming Britain’s 1,300th No.1 album – ahead of Cliff Richard’s Christmas With Cliff.

This Is What I Mean’s first week consumption stands at 27,874 units (13,977 CDs, 3,316 vinyl albums, 1,139 cassettes, 1,488 digital downloads and 7,954 sales-equivalent streams). Its introductory single, Hide & Seek, matches its No.7 peak this week, and is joined ...