It’s beginning to look nothing like Christmas on the singles chart, with 48 of the record 49 advent-adjacent songs that throttled the Top 75 last week now melting away, the only survivor being Ellie Goulding’s River, which was No.1 last week but now slumps to No.28 (13,587 sales).

River is, in fact, the only record in the first Top 75 of 2020 not to be a climber or a re-entry, replicating a situation which first occurred exactly a year ago, ...