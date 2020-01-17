Your site will load in 16 seconds
Charts analysis: Stormzy sees off Lewis Capaldi on singles rundown

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jan 17th 2020 at 5:45PM

Own It is No.1 for the third week in a row for Stormzy (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy), on consumption of 55,400 copies, including 52,531 from sales-equivalent streams, and just 2,889 paid-for sales, the lowest ever tally in the latter for a No.1 single.

Its runner-up again is Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go (47,474 sales). It is the fifth week in total and third week in a row that Before You Go has been No.2.

Rapper Future has hitherto ...

