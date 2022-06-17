Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Stranger Things have happened... Kate Bush breaks record with 37-year climb to No.1

by Alan Jones
Friday, Jun 17th 2022 at 5:41PM

At the behest of her record company, the Official Charts Company has granted a discretionary reset to the ACR status of Kate Bush’s resurgent Running Up That Hill which means that the country’s most popular song – riding the crest of a sync wave after featuring in multiple episodes of Netflix’s hugely popular Stranger Things sci-fi/horror series - is also now its No.1, bringing down the curtain on the 10-week reign of Harry Styles’ As It Was.

The value of ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022