Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Streaming powers Nines to albums summit

by James Masterton
Friday, Sep 4th 2020 at 5:45PM

A Top 5 made up entirely of brand new entries gives the albums market an extremely fresh look, even if the eventual No.1 record did not become apparent until right at the end.

Overcoming all the midweek leaders then is Nines, becoming in the process the sixth hip-hop star this year to enjoy a chart-topping album. Crabs In A Bucket is the Londoner's third studio album and is easily his biggest to date, easing past the No.4 peak of ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020