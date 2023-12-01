Take That’s first new studio album since 2017, This Life makes a massive first impression debuting at No.1 on consumption of 116,163 units (107,574 CDs, 4,905 vinyl albums, 301 cassettes, 1,987 digital downloads and 1,396 sales-equivalent streams). That is more than eight times as many as any other album this week, and more than the rest of the Top 18 combined. In physical formats, it sold nearly 14 times as many copies as any other album, more than the ...