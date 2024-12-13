Leadership of the album chart has changed hands for 18 weeks in a row but that sequence comes to an end this week, with The Tortured Poets Department spending its second consecutive week, and 10th week in total, at No.1 for Taylor Swift on consumption of 23,259 units (9,552 CDs, 8,343 vinyl albums, 143 cassettes, 28 digital downloads and 5,193 sales-equivalent streams) – its highest level for 26 weeks.

Like last week, when it surged 16-1, the vast majority of ...