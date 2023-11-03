Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Charts analysis: Taylor Swift does albums and singles chart double with three tracks in the Top 5

by Alan Jones
Friday, Nov 3rd 2023 at 6:03PM

Taylor Swift writes another chapter in her already bulging book of records this week, becoming the first female solo artist ever to simultaneously occupy three places in the Top 5, whilst becoming only the second female artist to have both of the top two simultaneously, emulating Madonna, who did so in 1985 with Into The Groove and a reactivated Holiday. 

Swift’s debuts are all previously unrecorded ‘from the vaults’ songs from her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, namely Is It Over ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023