Taylor Swift writes another chapter in her already bulging book of records this week, becoming the first female solo artist ever to simultaneously occupy three places in the Top 5, whilst becoming only the second female artist to have both of the top two simultaneously, emulating Madonna, who did so in 1985 with Into The Groove and a reactivated Holiday.

Swift’s debuts are all previously unrecorded ‘from the vaults’ songs from her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, namely Is It Over ...