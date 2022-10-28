After four weeks at No.1, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ Unholy dips to No.2 (55,195 sales), ceding pole position to Anti-Hero, which storms to first week consumption of 78,993 units (1,688 digital downloads, the rest from sales-equivalent streams) to become Taylor Swift’s second No.1 single. It does so a little over five years after Look What You Made Me Do was her first on slightly higher sales of 83,247. That being said, Anti-Hero’s tally is the highest for a No.1 ...